CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week on Test it Tuesday, 12 News is testing one of the popular 40-ounce Stanley tumblers to see how they stack up compared to one from Simple Modern.

For this week’s segment, reporter and anchor Makayla Schindler conducted three different tests: a heat test, a spill test and an ice test. All three were used to decide which tumbler is the better option as well as to see what all the “Stanley hype” is all about.

When it comes to differences in design between the two brands, there isn’t much to speak of besides the lid designs and the price.

The Simple Modern tumbler can be found on its website for $29.99 and includes the tumbler, two straws and a pamphlet inside. On the other hand, the Stanley tumbler can be found on its own website for $45 and includes the tumbler, a single straw and a pamphlet.

You can find other accessories for each brand on their respective websites as well.

First, up was the the heat test.

The Stanley tumblers are said to keep things hot for up to 24 hours, and the Simple Modern tumblers are said to do so for 12+ hours. To stay within a reasonable timeframe for recording, we set a timer for 6 hours to see which water felt the most hot.

When the timer went off, Schindler asked two 12 News employees to feel which tumbler’s water felt most warm.

News Producer Matt Wade went first and said that Stanley’s brand felt hotter. Next up was Digital Executive Producer Sam Kirk who said that Simple Modern felt warmer to her, leaving us at a tie.

To break the tie, Schindler called on Digital Content Producer Joey Rather, who said that the Stanley tumbler had warmer water. This makes Stanley 1-0 so far in our tests.

Next up was the spill test.

To start, Schindler flipped the Stanley upside down first and saw that quite a bit of water poured out through the lines on the lid as well as the straw hole. She then flipped the Simple Modern tumbler upside down and barely anything came out except a tiny little stream of water. The Simple Modern tumbler took the win for the spill test, making the score 1-1.

Lastly, we have the ice test.

For this test, Schindler filled both tumblers up with ice and water and let them sit on her desk for 24 hours. The Simple Modern tumbler is said to keep water and ice cold for 24 hours while the Stanley tumbler is said to last for 48 hours.

After the 24-hour timer went off, Schindler found that the Simple Modern tumbler had more ice inside than the Stanley one. With this, the Simple Modern tumbler had won two out of the three tests and was our winner.

If you have any suggestions on items you would like us to test, or results you’d like to share on items we have already tested, please send those over to news@WBOY.com.