CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the new year quickly approaching, some like to celebrate with a glass of champagne or wine, and this week on Test it Tuesday, we tested a product that can help save the day at any celebratory gathering.

Lambert’s Blackberry Merlot and Wine Away stain Remover (WBOY Image)

“Wine Away” is a red wine stain remover that can be found on Amazon for $10, or in a variety of other ways on the Wine Away website. It’s said to work on fabric, carpet and upholstery and the bottle claims to be effective on coffee, blood, fruit punch, ink and sports drink stains.

To test the product out, 12 News reporter, Makayla Schindler used Lambert’s American Blackberry Merlot Wine and a cup of coffee on a rug and one of her off-pink dresses.

After staining both items, we followed instructions on the bottle and absorbed the stains with a rag. Then, we saturated the stains with the spray—which smelled like lemons—before letting it sit for five minutes. Once the spray set, we again absorbed some of it before taking a damp rag and carefully wiping all four stains.

However, if you are wearing the product, or even if you take the clothing item off to clean, place a towel between the item and your skin, or between the front and back of the garment. This will refrain from getting the stain on the back of the clothing item, and the product will be less likely to agitate your skin.

Be sure to check the garment before drying because it may need another application, which the off-pink dress did. We tested the process again on the dress, which took a total of 10 minutes of waiting, blotting and rubbing.

Carpet after removing stains (WBOY Image)

Dress after removing stains (WBOY Image)

Wine Away effectively removed the coffee and wine stains, but users should be sure to wash the garment before wearing it again. The rug on the other hand was fine from the start, and we only had to do the process once.

If you decide to give this product a try, definitely let us know how it went. You can send us your results by emailing us at news@wboy.com.