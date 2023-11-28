CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For this edition of Test It Tuesday we’re looking at some potential holiday gifts for anyone who loves cryptids, building with LEGOs, or both!

Northwoods Bricks sent WBOY three of their brick sets which each build into a different cryptid, one of which being West Virginia’s very own Mothman. Northwoods Bricks also sent us a Snow Wasset and a Hodag, the cryptid mascot of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, where the company is based.

Northwoods Bricks Hodag set (WBOY image) Northwoods Bricks Mothman set (WBOY image) Northwoods Bricks Snow Wasset set (WBOY image)

Alex Burkeland, owner of Northwoods Bricks, said he started the company after wanting to build a Hodag brick set for his son. The set sold well, and from there they moved on to other monsters like the Mothman, which he had heard from a friend was very popular in West Virginia.

The Hodag is an important piece of Rhinelander history and culture and the story of the creature goes all the way back to 1893. The town has a statue of the Hodag in front of its chamber of commerce, a Hodag store, and even a Hodag-themed Airbnb you can rent!

Hodag statue in Rhinelander, Wisconsin (Courtesy Northwoods Bricks)

Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce (Courtesy Northwoods Bricks/Alex Burkeland)

“The House of Hodags” is a Hodag-themed Airbnb in Rhinelander, Wisconsin (Courtesy Northwoods Bricks/Alex Burkeland)

The Hodag Strore in Rhinelander, WI (Courtesy Northwoods Bricks/Alex Burkeland)

The Hodag Strore truck in Rhinelander, WI (Courtesy Northwoods Bricks/Alex Burkeland)

Mothman statue comparison versus Northwoods’ Mothman brick set (Courtesy Alex Burkeland)

The sets vary in difficulty, with the 59-piece Snow Wasset set being the easiest and fastest to build and the 390-piece Mothman kit taking the longest to build. The Hodag was less complicated than the Mothman set but was still more time-consuming than the Wasset.

All three cryptid sets have moveable parts so you can pose them however you’d like. The Mothman set has moveable legs, arms, wings, head, antenna, and even a few details that visitors of the Mothman Statue in Point Pleasant might appreciate!

If you want to purchase these sets for yourself or for someone else, you can visit the Northwoods Bricks website. Be sure to use promo code “WBOY” at checkout for free shipping on your order and receive a complimentary Snow Wasset brick set.