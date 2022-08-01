BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St.

Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store carries more items than before, and some are made here in West Virginia, including Spruce Knob Wood Products.

“We want everyone to come in and check it out because there is something here that you love. You may not know it yet, but there is something here for everyone. We want to use this as a great opportunity to showcase some of our products that are West Virginia made, we love our state, we want everyone to love our state, and this is a way to kind of bring that to the community in a new and different way,” Manager Sara Slider said.

The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres is adding a kitchen to offer cooking classes in the future. The cooking classes are one of the many expansion ideas underway at The Coop in Buckhannon.

Another new addition to the space will be an Event Emporium, where those who are planning for events can find everything they would want in one place. As of Aug. 1, there are six new ideas coming to life at The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres.