The Davis Health System Foundation hosts virtual walk/run fundraiser

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Davis Health System Foundation is doing a virtual walk/run fundraiser, raising money for the DHS Guardian Angel Patient Assistance Fund.

The Davis Health System’s mission is to bring better health to life. So, they came up with a “fitness focus event.”

“So, we thought if we could get people walking running, biking that that active lifestyle will make people healthier. It adds to the wellness of our community,” said DHS Executive Director Mike Bell.

The foundation raises funds for Davis Medical Center, Broaddus Hospital in Philippi, and Webster County Memorial Hospital. This virtual walk/run is focused on the Guardian Angel Patient Assistance Fund that is through the foundation. The DHS assist patients with prescriptions, medical equipment or supplies that may not have insurance coverage or the patient is unable to afford the co pay.

Participants can complete the walk or run anywhere they like, whether it is on your treadmill at home or through your neighborhood.

“They create a profile and they can sync their miles with their apple watch or their fit bit device, explained Bell. They can manually post their hours and watch their progress compared to other participants. There is a map in our 6 counties service area. So as their moving along the route it just kind of reminds us of the communities we serve.”

Registration is $30 per person. You can invite family and friends to make donations in your name. For those who raise $50 will receive a medal and for those who raise $100 will receive a medal and a t-shirt. The fundraiser ends on May 23rd. The proceeds raised from this fundraiser will all go to the patient assistance funds.

People can join at any time. If you would like to register or learn more information about DHS you can visit their website.