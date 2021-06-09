The Fairmont Flyers presented the Soup Opera an $11k check

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, the Fairmont Flyers presented a check to the Fairmont Soup Opera at Morris Park in Fairmont.

The check was for $11,570.53 that was raised from the Fairmont Flyer Ice Bowl 2021.

Seth Burton Memorial Inc. DBA Fairmont Disc Flyers Golf Club Board Member Rebecca Burton said it is the largest amount they have raised since donating to the Soup Opera.

“An Ice Bowls are held all over the country sometime between January and the end of February to raise money for food charities in the communities because that’s a traditional time of year when food charities are really hurting,” explained Burton. “The need is great and donations are down.”

The Flyers have collected $55k for the Soup Opera over the last 17-years since running their Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournaments.