The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell hosts a silent auction

SALTWELL,W.Va. – The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell held a silent auction to benefit the local autism corridor.

The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell donated five of there largest pumpkins they grew this year to the Quarter Autism Society for West Virginia.

Farm owner Patrick Ash said he bought this silent auction to the farm because he wanted to give back to the autism community.

“Our son is 19 and he is on the autism spectrum he was diagnosed between his six and seventh grade year,” explained Ash.” And we have been a part of the chapter and corridor helping them from time to time receiving benefits from them as well as far as help and stuff like that.”

Quarter Chapter Autism Society for WV Board Member Carol Giles explained how there so many kids today society with autism.

“It does help to get the families together so that you know what’s available,” Giles stated. “You know what is out there. Because a lot of times you have a child with autism you don’t know where to turn.”

All the proceeds went to benefit the Autism society in West Virginia. To learn more information about Corridor Chapter of AS-WV you can check out their Facebook Page.