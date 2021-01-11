Town of Nutter Fort’s filing begins for candidacy begins

NUTTER FORT, W.Va.- Filing began on January 11, for anyone wishing to run for office in the town of Nutter Fort.

There are currently four vacancies in the city: mayor and three seats on the council. There are no qualifications to run other than living in Nutter Fort. Anyone interested in running has until February 1 to file.

The cost is $50 to file for mayor and $20 to file for council. Drawing for ballot positions will be held on March 30.

“Early voting will be May 26th through June 5th and then one thing we are doing this year is we are doing the early voting by mail due to the pandemic of COVID-19,” said town recorder Rezin Hudkins.

The election is on June 8. Candidates can pick up paperwork to file at Nutter Fort Town Hall or download it on the town’s website.