CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Widespread snow in north central West Virginia has slowed traffic on the interstates and led to accidents Tuesday morning.

Officials at the Marion County 911 Center told 12 News that a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 79 Tuesday morning just south of Exit 132 for White Hall, and that one lane of traffic was closed for crews to respond.

WV511.org shows traffic backed up on most of the major roads in West Virginia. Click here to check the conditions before leaving.

More than 30 schools or other organizations have announced delays, closings or other schedule modifications due to the weather.