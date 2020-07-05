Triple S Harley-Davidson hosts fourth of July cook out

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dozens of people gathered at Triple S Harley-Davidson for fun, entertainment, and BBQ this Fourth of July.

Marketing Coordinator Jessica Lee, explained how they wanted to do something a little bit smaller this year due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to give our staff a chance to go out and celebrate the fourth”, explained Lee. “We decided to do a cookout and have the band the Part time Cowboys.”

At the event people were able to enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs, Triple S Harley-Davidson asked those in attendance to donate $5 per plate to go towards the SteppingStone’s organization organization that helps children and adults with disabilities.

To keep everyone healthy as events like this start again, people were encouraged to practice social distancing.

“We have extended our space in front of the stage so that people have the opportunity to stay away from each other and safe distances”, described Lee.

Triple S Harley Davidson has scheduled fireworks at Mylan Park as well as a live performance from the Davisson Brothers.