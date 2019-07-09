Tuscan Sun Spa & Salon receives two ‘Best Of” awards

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A West Virginia spa chain is continuing to climb the ranks of customer service, as it receives two awards for customer service and quality by New South Media.

After 15 years of service to the community, Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon has recently received two ‘Best Of’ Awards.

After being crowned the winner of the Morgantown Magazine ‘Best Of Morgantown 2018’ through people’s choice, as well as West Virginia Living Magazine’s Best of West Virginia for the second straight year. Tuscan’s owner Sheri Satterfield said she thinks it all starts with keeping the customers first.

Sheri Satterfield

“We always try to instill that the customer comes first, and their wants and needs, and I think that Tuscan is a very nurturing team, and we always think of our customers first and what their needs are. And, we feel grateful that they feel the same way about us,” said Satterfield.

With opening its first store in Clarksburg in 2004, to expanding to a total of three West Virginia locations, the vision for Tuscan Sun was to make a one-stop-shop where customers could feel at ease and unwind.

“I think our thing is that you can do one thing under one roof. You can get your hair done, you can do your med spa services, you can relax with your facials, your massages, and we have full nail areas so you can get your nails done, and also boutique and products that you can buy.” Satterifield said.

With winning multiple awards throughout the years, Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon team members told 12 News they felt none of it would be possible without the support of customers.

“We are always trying to get the newest and latest technology into the store so that West Virginia can experience it. I like to thank our customers for being loyal Tuscan clients, and we hope that we never let you down.” said Satterfield.

Satterfield said along with their three West Virginia locations in Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, they plan on extending their services in multiple ways, including adding a location in Canonsburg. Pennsylvania in the near future.