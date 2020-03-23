Two Harrison County churches come together for a drive-in worship service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Lifeway Bible Fellowship Church and Evangel Baptist Church held a drive-in worship service in Bridgeport for its Sunday church service.

Members of the congregation were able to stay in their cars with their windows down and listen to the pastor’s message.

Tom Horne, pastor of Lifeway Bible Fellowship Church, decided to do a drive-in worship service to keep his congregation together during this pandemic.

“Our pulpit is the world, it doesn’t have to have a roof over our head the church is mobile. It’s not in a building it’s in the believers,” stated Horne.

Church member Rick Bollinger said he enjoyed sitting in his vehicle and listening to Pastor Horne speak over the speakers.

“The church is not a building. The church is people and we proved it, God’s people come and you didn’t even go into church, but you got the message,” explained Bollinger.

Both, Lifeway Bible Fellowship Church and Evangel Baptist Church will continue to hold drive-in worship services until further notice. You can stay up to date with their drive-in worship service dates on their Facebook page.