CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pierpont Aviation Technology of Pierpont Community and Technical College and Glenville State University both hosted career fairs on Thursday.

Pierpont Aviation had thirteen different vendors from various fields to encourage students in different directions that may work for them. 12 News spoke with the director of Pierpont Aviation, Dr. Brad Gilbert, on why these events were so important to the community.

“It’s important for us to recruit students and help them become aware that these opportunities available, but we feel it’s also important to have avenues for them to pursue when they’ve done all the hard work of their studies, their certifications, to be able to have opportunities for them to begin their careers.”

Pierpont Aviation job fair

Glenville’s Career and Grad Expo had fifty-three exhibitors including graduate schools to promote secondary education facilities. Jeremy Carter, Glenville State University’s Hidden Promise Program Director and Academic Success Coordinator spoke on his thought on the event as well.

“It’s very important for people to be exposed to people from outside of our area and to know about the opportunities that are right here in our state. They may not be very close, they may be farther away but there are a lot of employment opportunities throughout the state, in all different fields that you could imagine.”

Glenville State University Career and Grad Expo

Both career fairs were open to the public and had great overall turnouts.