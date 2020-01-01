Uber and Lyft help people get home safely from New Year’s celebrations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Local Uber and Lyft drivers said the New Year’s holiday is one of the busiest nights of the year.

Mistie Snider, who is a local Uber driver, said that during the holidays, many of the drivers usually have back-to-back requests for pickups.

“You meet a lot of interesting people and most of them [are] very nice, very corporative. Sometimes you get occasional ruckus going on. You just have to know how to handle it,” said Snider.

Louie Zall, who is a local Lyft driver, said it is his first-year driving on New Year’s Eve. Many of the drivers stated they experience a lot of things while driving people to their destinations.

“It prevents DUI’s it keeps people off the road. Same thing with the police they usually happy about it,” said Zall.

Drivers also stated they usually receive ride increases before and after the New Year’s celebration. Their peak time is usually 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Snider and Zall said they enjoy driving for Uber and Lyft while meeting new people in the area. Drivers are at your fingertips in both the Uber and Lyft app to request a safe and sober ride.