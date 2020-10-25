UFCW Local 400 associates protest for better contracts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 associates were protesting for better employment contracts outside of Kroger on Emily Drive.

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 Kroger announced a proposal to invest over $20 million in wage increases in addition to maintaining health care benefits. UFCW Regional Director Bryan Bond stated the Union is looking for more than what was proposed.

Bond explained Kroger employees’ contracts have been up since August of 2020 and that was when the negotiating began. He also explained how they have been in 28 sessions and there are still problems with the new contracts.

“All we want is that everybody gets a raise, and everybody gets a fair contract here,” said Bond. “Not just a select few and leave the others out. Everybody worked hard during the middle of COVID. You know. They don’t know who’s going to bring something to them every day and it’s just like do the right thing.”

Bond says their goal is to get Kroger back to the table and receive a full offer that both sides can live with. The UFCW plans to continue to protest in the weeks ahead until there is a mutual agreement.