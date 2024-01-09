FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Tygart Valley United Way is beginning to schedule for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The program is sponsored by the IRS and allows anyone to get their income taxes done for free. United Way will be offering the service at its offices in Fairmont and Elkins as well as the Fivers Public Library in Parsons and the Barbour County Community Garden Market in Philippi.

Participants in VITA can do their taxes under supervision of another person or drop off their forms to have their taxes completed for them in 2 to 3 business days. The volunteers for VITA will be members of the community who are certified by the IRS.

Nathan Terry, Financial Stability Program Manager at United Way, said last year, the program helped more than 600 people with their taxes. The program offers an additional options for taxpayers other than paying to have someone do their taxes or doing their own.