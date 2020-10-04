United Way of Harrison County host annual fundraiser

BRIDGEPORT,W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County held their annual “Paddle for a Cause” fundraiser.

This event was formally known as the “Cardboard Boat Race” but this year the United Way of Harrison County decided to change the name due to the add-ons they have added to the fundraiser.

“I came here last year and saw how much fun they had with the homemade cardboard boat races and we just thought it would be even more fun with our paddle crafts,” Appalachian boarding company Owner explained. “So, I bought a trailer full of paddle boards, kayaks, and canoes.”

People were also encouraged to bring their inflatables, blow up air mattresses or anything they could float on to participate in the fundraiser.

2021 Campaign Chair Joi Gilliam-Norris stated this year they added on kayak, canoe, and paddle board races to add different dynamics to it.

Gilliam-Norris also explained that due to the pandemic they saw less people at this fundraiser, but they were able to reach their fundraiser goal amount for this event.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come together to enjoy themselves and to contribute to a good cause,” said Gilliam-Norris.

A few sponsors for this fundraiser was Lockheed Martin, Stars and Strides and more.

To learn more information or upcoming events with the United Way of Harrison County you can check out there Facebook page or website.