United Way of Harrison County to host Day of Action Food Drive on Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County will be hosting the Day of Action Food Drive on Friday to support food pantries in Harrison and Doddridge counties.

The food drive will last from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at four pull-up and drop-off locations. There locations are:

The Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across from the Robinson Grand

The Doddridge County Lions Club Pavilion Old Track/Football Field Stadium

The Lord’s Pantry in Shinnston 77 Church Street

The West Milford Community Building

United Way officials said unexpired non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items and/or monetary donations are welcomed as donations.

Officials said that Friday’s food drive is a bi-county food drive and will operate in a similar fashion the the statewide food drive that was held in May.