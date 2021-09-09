USDA office of Rural Development invests $28k in north-central West Virginia for renewable energy projects

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s office of Rural Development is investing approximately $28,000 in the north-central area of West Virginia.

According to a release sent out by the USDA’s office of rural development, $464 million in loans and grants have been dispersed across the nation, including a total of $177,000 to West Virginia-based businesses, for assistance in improving renewable energy infrastructure.

Of those businesses in the state, four fall within the “north central” area, which include

Rolling Thunder Vegetable Preserve. A family-owned farm located in Tucker County which will receive $4,087 to purchase and install a 4.02 kilowatt solar array.

Silver Mist Stables. A Jane Lew family-owned equine farm which will use the $4,200 grant to purchase and install a solar array.

Appalachian Holiday Family Sales LLC. A family-owned plant and vegetable organization in Webster County which will receive a grant in the amount of $12,388 for a solar array.