USDA office of Rural Development invests $28k in north-central West Virginia for renewable energy projects

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AP Image

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s office of Rural Development is investing approximately $28,000 in the north-central area of West Virginia.

According to a release sent out by the USDA’s office of rural development, $464 million in loans and grants have been dispersed across the nation, including a total of $177,000 to West Virginia-based businesses, for assistance in improving renewable energy infrastructure.

Of those businesses in the state, four fall within the “north central” area, which include

  • Rolling Thunder Vegetable Preserve. A family-owned farm located in Tucker County which will receive $4,087 to purchase and install a 4.02 kilowatt solar array. 
  • Silver Mist Stables. A Jane Lew family-owned equine farm which will use the $4,200 grant to purchase and install a solar array.
  • Appalachian Holiday Family Sales LLC. A family-owned plant and vegetable organization in Webster County which will receive a grant in the amount of $12,388 for a solar array.
  • Zazen LLC. A Morgantown-based commercial building which will use its $7,244 grant to install a solar array.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories