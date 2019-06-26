Valley Healthcare System provides high ropes course for all

Valley Healthcare System is offering a ropes course experience where people can have fun and take part in a self-learning/team-building experience.

The Valley Healthcare System High Ropes Course of Fairmont brings a challenging obstacle to not only test you physically, but in other areas as well.

The three to five phase rope course sits more than 40 feet in the air, testing not only the will power and strength of participants, but strengthening communication and other traits for all, no matter their background.

“We work with people with special needs, substance abuse and mental health, so it’s important for us to be able to teach them through experience. That’s where I come in and by using this course we can drive lessons like trust because trust is kind of a huge element,” said Zach Tanner, challenge course/activity coordinator.

Building camaraderie for those who face the challenge, like the Morgantown Police Department’s Special Response Team who used the ropes course for their monthly training.

“Team work, communicating with each other, relying on each other are very important parts of our job, so a course like this is great. It’s fun plus the teamwork aspect of it,” Sgt. William Runyon Jr., commander of the Morgantown PD Special Response Team.

Tanner said the most rewarding gift from running the ropes course is not just finishing the challenge, but building self confidence in others.

“A great opportunity that people learn confidence in themselves. They build positivity in themselves because they are like ‘oh yeah. I did that course. I did that’ and it’s cool to build self esteem,” said Zach Tanner.

The high ropes course is currently looking for more employees to join on the fun, as well as groups that will like to test the course out.