CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents and businesses in north central West Virginia have access to higher speeds and greater capacity after Verizon expanded its 5G Ultra Wideband network.

5G technology allows users to do things like download large file, stream HD movies, play mobile games and use video chat apps like Facetime or Zoom without being connected to Wi-Fi.

The upgrades are coming to Morgantown, Fairmont and Bridgeport, according to a press release from Verizon.

“Verizon’s expansion into more rural markets across West Virginia will bring enhanced connectivity across our great state,” West Virginia Senate President and Lieutenant Governor Craig Blair said in a press release. “Verizon’s investment in 5G Ultra Wideband service throughout West Virginia will mean even greater benefits and possibilities to residents and visitors in West Virginia.”

The upgrades will also help customers who use Verizon Home Internet service, and have come with increased capacity to the company’s fiber connections at many cell sites so that they can carry 10 times the amount of data, the company said in the release.

Verizon has also made the upgrades down in Huntington.