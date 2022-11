CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area.

Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street

Belington Veterans Day Parade – Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. starting at Hometown Pizzaria

Clarksburg Veterans Day Parade – Friday, Nov. 11 at noon from the Clarksburg Fire Dept. to 2nd Street.

Shinnston Veterans Day Parade – 12 News will be participating in the parade on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. downtown.

Grafton Veterans Day Parade – Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street and Yates Avenue. The parade will end at Grafton High School.

Doddridge County Veterans Day Parade – Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:00 p.m. on Main Street in West Union.

If we are missing the parade in your town or city, you can send info to news@wboy.com.