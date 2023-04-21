MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Record Store Day is set for Saturday for music lovers all across the country. The annual event started back in 2008 and has since continued spinning strong around the world.

“Record Store Day gives actual brick and mortar record stores an opportunity to spotlight what they do best and that’s cater to those of us who are still in love with the actual vinyl record,” WANB on-air talent and operations manager Doug Wilson said.

For the annual event, some record stores showcase special releases, which are mostly exclusive to getting on Record Store Day. However, most people partake in the celebration as a reason to shop at their local record store.

Victrola record player playing The Beatles (WBOY – Image)

“It helps out all record stores clear across the country and especially locally,” Shiny Dome Records Owner Chris Herrod said. “Assumption Records (does) their job really well.” I still go out on record store day myself so yeah, I think it will push us pretty well.”

Shiny Dome Records is a new record store in Morgantown, located at 128 Pleasant Street. Herrod is hoping that Saturday will help the store make a name for itself.

“I wanted to turn a hobby into a career and here I am. I still go out on Record Store Day myself so yeah, I think it will push us pretty well,” Herrod said. “We’ll be offering some discounts and friendliness to the public.”

Shiny Dome Records logo (WBOY – Image)

They focus on selling a variety of different genres of vinyl records, VHS tapes and CDs. If you can’t make it to their location on Record Store Day, they are open Mondays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

While Record Store Day sees a lot of people attending their favorite record store to start or add to a collection, vinyl records have continued to gain popularity and relevancy. In 2022, vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time since 1987 and saw an increase in revenue for the 16th year in a row, according to a report last month by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Wilson has been a jockey at WANB for 30 years, a radio professor at Waynesburg University and an avid vinyl record collector since he was in Kindergarten. He said that he sees a multitude of reasons why records are gaining popularity in different generations.

WANB’s Doug Wilson focuses (WBOY – Image)

“One thing, is my generation’s kids are starting to discover our collections and are going ‘Wow, okay so this is another way to listen to music,” Wilson said. “Then there is my generation who has money now and disposable income, who says I remember when we had this, I’m going to buy and add it to my collection.”

“Then there’s the niche, the idea that this is something tangible,” Wilson added. “I can hold it. It’s not on the cloud, not on my phone. It’s something I can physically look at, hold and as weird as it may sound, smell as well.”

Even current artists, like Taylor Swift, are releasing their albums on vinyl, which is aiding the growth from younger generations.

“The fact that artists like Taylor Swift are recognizing that this is a growing trend, certainly helps those of us who are avid fans of vinyl,” Wilson said. “Taylor is just one example and there are other groups that realize we can release this and cater to another portion of our fans.”

Wilson also joked that when he first started teaching at Waynesburg he had to explain what vinyl records are, whereas now, he has students that willingly do speeches on related topics.

When asked what makes a vinyl record special to listen to compared to other platforms, Wilson and Herrod said “sound quality.”

If you’re looking for a record store near you that is participating in Record Store Day, click here.