Walmart to host back-to-school wellness event Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Walmart stores hope to give families a healthy start to the new school year with a wellness event on Saturday.

This event will provide students and their families access to health services including low cost immunizations, free health screenings and free vision screenings in select locations. The event is set to run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Walmart locations across the country.

Parents and guardians will also be able to speak with a Walmart pharmacist about any health concerns they have for their children going into the school year.

For more information on the Walmart Wellness event and other back-to-school events, click here.