WBOY employees give back for Founder’s Day of Caring

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WBOY employees were out in full force, spreading cheer at area hospitals Monday.

One group went to play bingo and deliver gifts with kids at WVU Medicine Children’s, which included time spent visiting with kids and their families.

Others went the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg to give gifts to area veterans.

They said they’re glad to see that people in the area remember them and their service.

“Veterans kind of get looked on the back shelf, so when you do things, you guys do things like this, this puts us on the front page to where people say, ‘oh I didn’t know that. Maybe we can contribute,” said veteran and VA patient Harold Lipscomb.

WBOY made the visits as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.