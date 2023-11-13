CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gas prices in northern West Virginia have continued to trend downward.

As of Nov. 13, AAA said those prices are averaging $3.13 per gallon of regular gasoline. AAA said gas prices have dropped or remained flat every day since Sept. 19.

In Bridgeport, gas prices are averaging $3.17 per gallon of regular gas, in Clarksburg prices are averaging $3.16 and in Morgantown, prices are averaging $3.11.

Statewide, West Virginia is averaging $3.26 and nationally, gas is averaging $3.67 per gallon.

The price of oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, dropped last week and is in the mid-$70s.

AAA was unable to provide figures for gas demand this week because the Energy Information Administration is undergoing a systems upgrade, which has delayed its scheduled data releases, including its weekly estimates of gasoline supply and demand. That information should be available again next week, according to AAA.