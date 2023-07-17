A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The average price for gas in West Virginia’s northern half is seven cents higher than it was last week despite a decrease in demand, AAA found.

AAA said that the average price per gallon of regular gas in Bridgeport was $3.40, $3.36 in Clarkburg and $3.38 in Morgantown.

Nationally, AAA said prices are averaging $3.57 per gallon of regular gas, with West Virginia prices trending lower at $3.37 per gallon of regular gas statewide, and northern West Virginia gas prices averaging at $3.36 per gallon.

The increase comes amid what AAA is calling a “notable cratering in gas demand” since the Fourth of July—from 9.6 to 8.76 million barrels per day (b/d) last week.

AAA said the prices are higher because oil prices have risen from the upper $60s per barrel recently to the mid-$70s, due to “rising market optimism that fewer interest rate hikes may be on the horizon.”

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on July 7, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 346,758 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since August 1983.