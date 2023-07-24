A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia gas prices dipped very slightly this week despite prices increasing on average nationwide.

A gallon of regular gasoline is averaging $3.35 across all of West Virginia, and $3.34 in northern West Virginia. Locally, gas prices are averaging $3.39 per gallon in Bridgeport, $3.38 in Clarksburg and $3.37 in Morgantown.

Nationwide, AAA said that the average price climbed by three cents this week to $3.59 per gallon, despite demand for gasoline remaining lower than usual. AAA said the cause is primarily increasing oil prices.

Additionally, AAA said the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed total domestic gasoline stocks fell from 219.5 to 218.4 million barrels.

As of the latest available EIA data, on July 14, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 346,759 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since August 1983.

Sen. Joe Manchin (WV-D) recently added an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 that would prohibit the sale of petroleum products from the United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve to certain countries.