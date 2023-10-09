CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gas prices decreased this week in West Virginia and nationwide.

AAA said regular gas is averaging $3.437 per gallon in northern West Virginia, which is 10 cents lower than last week.

In Bridgeport and Clarksburg, AAA said that gas is averaging $3.49, and in Morgantown, gas is averaging $3.48.

The reason behind the decrease is falling demand and increasing supply, as well as falling oil prices due to market concern that if interest rates continue to increase, the economy could tip into a recession, according to AAA.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on Sept. 29, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 351,280 thousand barrels, close to levels the reserve was at in September 1983.