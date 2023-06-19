CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia gas prices increased this week, despite prices dropping nationally, AAA averages show.

Averages dropped slightly by two cents nationwide from $3.594 to $3.578 for a gallon of regular gas, whereas West Virginia averages climbed from $3.408 to $3.474.

Northern West Virginia prices are averaging higher than Southern West Virginia prices according to a AAA press release. North central West Virginia prices are averaging higher than prices in other parts of the state, with Bridgeport averaging $3.506 per gallon, Clarksburg $3.531 and Morgantown $3.544.

In comparison, Wheeling prices are averaging $3.491 per gallon, Parkersburg prices at $3.483, Weirton prices at $3.495 and Huntington prices at $3.501, AAA said.

Last year, prices were averaging $4.930 per gallon of regular gasoline, though national average gas prices are still higher than they were at the same time of the year in 2021 and 2019, as well as 2020, although prices were abnormally low that year due to low demand amid the lockdowns.

Average gas prices as of June 15, 2023 Credit: AAA

AAA said the low gas demand is due to market concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve resuming interest rate increases, which could tip the economy into a recession, and a “significant” increase in total domestic commercial crude inventories by 7.9 million barrels to 467.1 million barrels last week.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on June 9, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 351,687 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since September 1983.