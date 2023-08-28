CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia gas prices dropped slightly this week, but still remain near the high prices of the summer of 2022.

According to AAA, Northern West Virginia’s average gas prices dropped by five cents to $3.67 per gallon of regular gas. This time last year, prices were averaging $3.68 per gallon.

In Bridgeport and Clarksburg, prices are averaging $3.69 per gallon and in Morgantown, prices are averaging $3.76 per gallon.

Nationally, prices are averaging $3.82 per gallon of regular gas.

AAA predicted that as Labor Day weekend nears, gas demand and volatile oil prices, particularly during hurricane season, could impact prices.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on Aug. 18, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 348,948 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since August 1983.