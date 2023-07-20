PETERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While no West Virginians were lucky enough to win the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, there were some large tickets sold in the state, and the West Virginia Lottery is still looking for the winners.

Wednesday’s numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and the Power Ball was 24, the West Virginia Lottery said.

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket that matched all five numbers, but not the Power Ball, was sold at Hartman’s Gas & Go on Keyser Avenue in Petersburg, and a $50,000 ticket that matched four numbers plus the Power Ball was sold at Shinnston Price Cutter on Pike Street in Shinnston, the West Virginia Lottery announced in a press release on Thursday. Neither player selected the Power Play.

The winners are encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim their prize.

After a Californian won the Powerball, the jackpot has been reset to $20 million for Saturday’s drawing. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Saturday.