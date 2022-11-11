CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Statewide and local tributes are pouring in this Veterans Day.

Gov. Jim Justice made the following video thanking veterans. He said veterans are now 10% of our population. Justice encouraged West Virginians to take time on Friday to acknowledge a veteran in their lives.

“God bless each and every one of you, and God bless our veterans in every way,” Justice said.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) sent a press release Friday honoring the veterans that work for it, including District 1 Manager Arlie Matney, who oversees WVDOH activities in Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason and Putnam counties, and local veteran and WVDOH employee Jim Klinger of Randolph County, who passed away after a cancer battle this August.

“He loved this country more than anything,” his widow, Vicky Klinger said. “My six-time great-grandfather was a signer of the Declaration of Independence. He was proud of that, and always wanted me to tell that story.”

Jim Klinger

Vicky said she believes that Jim’s cancer could have been due to his exposure to burn pits overseas. He served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq in 2005 and to a peacekeeping mission in Egypt in 2012.

After a decade of fighting for more coverage for health conditions related to burn pits, that coverage for veterans was just expanded this year. Click here to learn more about what conditions are now covered.

The WVDOH said it currently employs more than 300 military veterans, and that over the years, it has employed thousands. In addition to current employees, the WVDOH took time to recognize all those veterans who are no longer with us.

In Upshur County, Washington District Elementary School held a Veterans Day celebration on Thursday. Students were able to bring their family members who are veterans in to honor them. They also sang some songs. Principal Gabrielle Rhodes granted 12 News permission to use the video below, where you can listen to it:

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the video and statement below in honor of Veterans Day:

As Americans defended the United States, our allies and the values we hold dear throughout the last century, West Virginia servicemembers never balked and bravely led the way. I always say that West Virginia is one of the most patriotic states in the nation, and this Veterans Day Gayle and I urge all West Virginians to reflect on the men and women whose sacrifices prove that America is a nation worth fighting for. As one of the states with the highest Veterans per capita, West Virginians know what it takes to protect our great country. These Veterans are our brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers; they’re our neighbors and our coworkers. And while it is important for us to take the time to honor them this Veterans Day, we encourage our fellow Americans to recognize their service each and every day. We are incredibly grateful to every Veteran and military family — especially our Gold Star Families — for their remarkable patriotism and the sacrifices they have made so we can sleep soundly. May God continue to bless our Veterans, the great state of West Virginia and the United States of America. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Click here to see local Veterans Day parades.

If you want to share a Veterans Day tribute with 12 News, email WBOYNews@nexstar.tv.