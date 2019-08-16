Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia State Fire Marshals charge Upshur County Man with arson

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Arson_1552930187261.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office has filed charges against a Buckhannon man in connection with a fire set to his residence early Friday morning, according to a press release.

According to the Marshal’s office, Hunter Ray Shreve, 23, of Buckhannon has been charged with first degree arson. Investigators believe Shreve set a fire to his home on Old Elkins Road in Buckhannon, where his parents were asleep.

The Marshal’s office said that the fire happened at approximately 5:11 a.m. on August 16. Neighbors reported seeing a fire and called 911. The two people inside the home who were asleep at the start of the fire, were able to escape.

Deputies were able to speak with Shreve after the fire and he confirmed that he did start the fire, according to a press release.

According to the Marshal’s office, Shreve was taken into custody and charged. He went before a magistrate and is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $125,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories