West Virginia Teachers take part in Advanced Placement training

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – This week, West Virginia teachers are returning to the classroom for advanced placement training.

This is for the West Virginia Department of Education AP Summer Institute.

More than 220 West Virginia teachers are gathering at University High School Thursday and Friday.

The purpose of the session is for AP teachers to build content knowledge.

Teachers are brought in from all around the state.

“They go through courses with college board consultants who go over the AP exam with them and show them what the common pitfalls are for the students and show them how to assist the students to do better on the exams,” said Karen Linville, Program Lead for Advanced Placement.

Two more summer institutes will be provided by the West Virginia Department of Education this July, in Martinsburg and Huntington.