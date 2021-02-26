West Virginia Wesleyan College receives 2021-2022 military-friendly school recognition

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College has been saluted by Viqtory as a 2021-2022 military-friendly school.

The college met Viqtory and the military-friendly organization criteria by having job placement, loan repayment, and loan default rates, graduation, student retention for all students, particularly for student veterans.

WVWC Vice President of enrollment John Waltz stated the college is honored to be recognized.

“It’s something we certainly put a lot of time and care into it at West Virginia Wesleyan,” said Waltz. “We have a long history with serving military individuals, veterans, their spouses, their families.”

Waltz stated he thinks the recognition speaks to what the college believes is important: student support.

“Our veterans, their spouses, and family members get great support all along the way,” said Waltz.

Waltz explained how the college helps Veterans with their benefits, and they also have a person on the financial aid staff that works directly with those families.

He continued and stated the college had been recognized in similar ways from the success of the individuals and the great level of support they get on campus. He also stated that Veterans and their spouses get involved in a wide variety of college activities.