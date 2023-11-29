BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, Nov. 28, several 911 centers experienced service outages across West Virginia amid sudden winter weather conditions and vandalism. However, officials are saying that these outages are not as uncommon as some may think

According to Frontier Communications Spokesperson, Chrissy Murray, “Cable theft/vandalism remains to be a major reason for outages across the state. It is up 13% YOY and 70% since 2021. This is not just a problem for our business, it is a big problem for our customers who rely on our service.”

Theft of copper cables is a crime under West Virginia law and contributed to Tuesday’s service outage for local 911 centers, according to Murray.

Paul Bump, the Director of Harrison-Taylor 911, said the last time this happened was six months ago, and it’s not an uncommon occurrence. Bump said that when people tried to call his team they were met with silence and that their call “was going into nowhere.”

Despite the outage, the center’s secondary system, Rapid SOS, allowed them to still provide people with the help they needed.

“Gives us from cell callers, additional information, better location information…We could see the fact that they were attempting to call 911 and then we would turn around and call them back,” Bump said.

Bump’s crew was only able to do this with those who called or texted from a cellular device, which he said is the main way people contact 911 nowadays.

In order to prepare yourself in the future for any future outages, Bump and his team recommend those with smartphones fill out the built-in medical ID system as this will provide 911 teams with essential information that could help save a life.

If your phone does not have this feature, you can also sign up for free through the Rapid SOS program, which will send all your essential information as well. You can find the program here.

Some of the information includes blood type, allergies, emergency contacts and health conditions, which they must be aware of to give proper treatment.

In order to combat the issue of vandalism, Frontier Communications said that it has “Put a rewards program in place which offer up to $5,000 to any person who provides information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of any individual(s) involved in the theft. We have also put cable alarms to alert us when cables are cut, we involve law enforcement and file a report on every stolen cable, we have been working with our security for air tags and cameras on that are hit repeatedly.”

If you have information relating to the theft of copper cable that contributed to Tuesday’s outages, you should call Frontier at 1-800-590-6605 and to local law enforcement.