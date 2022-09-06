CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — September is National Preparedness Month, and this year, it comes after severe flooding in southern West Virginia.

On Tuesday, the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management, in the spirit of National Preparedness Month, shared an infographic on its Facebook page to help families put together an emergency preparedness kit so that if a natural disaster strikes, they can be ready to go to meet the needs of their family.

The infographic includes the following items:

Matches

Important documents

A whistle

Batteries and chargers

A radio

Pet food and supplies

Non-perishable food items

Toilet paper Bottled water

A first aid kit and medications

A flashlight

Money

A multi-tool that includes a wrench and a can opener

Clothing and blankets

Sanitation liquid or wipes

An infographic about how to put together an emergency preparedness kit. Credit: Office of Emergency Management. Harrison County, WV

Ready.gov includes some more information about the amount and types of items that are best to include in an emergency kit.

It suggests that families have enough water for one gallon per person per day for several days, and that radios be battery-powered or hand crank powered and be a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert.

If you’re wondering what type of money to include, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suggests cash, which can be used even when electricical outages prevent other types of transactions from going through, and traveler’s checks, which can be used like standard paper checks or cash and are sold at banks and credit unions. They do not expire, according to Investopedia.

FEMA also suggests putting plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place and moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation in emergency kits, as well as local maps and personal hygiene items, including feminine hygiene products.

Matches should be kept in a waterproof container within your kit, as should your important documents, FEMA notes.

Healthline suggests that these are the best nutritious non-perishable foods:

Dried and canned beans

Nut butters

Dried fruits and vegetables

Canned fish and poultry

Nuts and seeds

Grains Canned vegetables and fruit

Jerky

Granola and protein bars

Soup

Freeze-dried meals

Shelf-stable milk and nondairy milk

Ready.gov stresses the importance of keeping canned food in a cool, dry place and storing boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers, as well as using and replacing items before they expire.