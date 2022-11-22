CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three.

Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.

Here’s the information about city governments closures and due date changes that 12 News was able to track down:

Monongalia County

City of Morgantown – Trash pickup that is normally on Thursday will be one day late. Downtown parking will be free from Monday, November 21 until Sunday, November 27 for Thanksgiving, and again from Saturday, December 17 through Monday, December 26 for Christmas.

Star City – City offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Click here to see the holiday garbage collection schedule.

Harrison County

City of Clarksburg – The city hasn’t posted anything on its website or Facebook page as of this article’s publication, but historically, City offices have been closed on Thanksgiving Day.

City of Bridgeport – The city hasn’t posted anything on its website or Facebook page as of this article’s publication.

Town of Anmoore – All offices and departments will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Marion County

City of Fairmont – Fairmont has not posted anything on its Facebook page or city website as of this article’s publication.

Town of White Hall – Municipal offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Barrackville, Grant Town and Farmington – Click here to see your garbage collection schedules.

Randolph County

City of Elkins – During Thanksgiving week, no meetings are scheduled. City hall will be closed Thursday and Friday. Trash normally picked up Mondays will be picked up Sunday (11/20), starting at 6 a.m. Trash normally picked up Thursdays will be picked up Wednesday (11/23), starting at 6 a.m. There are no changes for customers whose trash is picked up Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Fridays. Utility bills are due Monday.

Upshur County

City of Buckhannon – City offices, including the Transfer Station, will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Normal waste collection will resume on Friday. There will be no public meetings all Thanksgiving week.

Barbour County

City of Philippi – City Hall and the Transfer Station will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Residents whose garbage service is normally on Thanksgiving will have their trash picked up on Black Friday instead.

Tucker County

City of Parsons – The Parsons Business Office will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. In cases of emergencies involving city-provided services, call 304-478-2121. To pay utility bills, residents can use the drop box outside of the main entrance of City Hall. Garbage scheduled for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 23 will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Garbage scheduled for pickup on Friday, Nov. 25 will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Town of Davis – Davis Town Hall and all departments will be closed on Thanksgiving.

