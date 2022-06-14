CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Gov. Jim Justice declaring Juneteenth 2022 a state holiday on Monday, you may be wondering what will and won’t be open in north central West Virginia as a result.

Juneteenth is recognized as June 19, but since that falls on a Sunday this year, the state is observing it on Friday, June 17, but the federal government and some local governments are observing it on a different day. Paired with the fact that the state holiday was first observed in West Virginia in 2020, and declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021, making it still fairly new, many might not be sure what will be open and when.

The following entities in north central West Virginia have announced closures related to the state holiday:

Statewide

Federal offices and entities – Federally, Juneteenth is being observed on Monday, June 20. Expect any non-essential federally-run office, including the United States Postal Service, to be closed on that day.

State-run offices and entities – Since Friday, June 17 will be a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State of West Virginia, expect any non-essential state-run offices to be closed that day.

Monongalia County

City of Morgantown Administrative Offices – Will be closed on Monday, June 20. City offices will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

West Virginia University – Will be closed on Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. This includes the WVU Tech, Potomac State College, Extension offices and WVU Research Corp. Classes will be canceled but some essential campus services will remain open. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, June 21.

Preston County

Preston County Courthouse – The courthouse and courthouse annex will be closed on Friday, June 17.

This story will be updated as more closures are announced.