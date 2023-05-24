CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With many of us receiving an extended Memorial Day weekend to honor those who fell in the line of duty, here are some of the top events around north central West Virginia that you and your family can enjoy.

Taylor County

The 156th West Virginia Memorial Day Parade features local branches of the U.S. Military and other honorable groups of West Virginia that seek to honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Taking place in Grafton, the parade is set to start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 28. at the International Mother’s Day Shrine, per the event’s website.

Lewis County

The Stonewall Resort will have its Memorial Day Lakeside Celebration including fireworks, outdoor recreation, s’mores by the fire and more, per the resort’s website. The celebration is set to take place on Sunday, May 29th with fireworks beginning at approximately 9 p.m. but special events for the holiday will be happening all weekend long. Read the full schedule here.

Monongalia County

Triple S Harley-Davidson in Morgantown is hosting a Memorial Day Cookout on Monday, May 29th from noon to 2 p.m. According to the event’s Facebook page, the cookout is set to feature a DJ performance, food and beverages for all to enjoy for just a $10 donation. Veterans eat for free.

Marion County

Prickett’s Fort State Park in Fairmont will be hosting its Memorial Day event this year running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to the event’s entry on our 12 News Community Calendar, the event is meant to “say thank you to all those you have served.” Veterans will receive free admission into the fort.

Ritchie County

North Bend State Park is set to host the 29th Annual Engines and Wheels Festival this coming Saturday, May 27. According to visitritchiecounty.com, the event is set to feature live demonstrations from engine and wheel enthusiasts as well as local craft vendors, shows and grilled food. Admission is free.

Preston County

The River City Festival of the Arts is set to take place over most of Memorial Day weekend. According to prestonwv.com, the festival is set to take place in Rowlesburg at the Szilagyi Center and will feature several events such as live performances, as self-guided tour, and a special memorial day dinner. Each event has varying admission but the festival as a whole will last from 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26 with the final event beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. You can read the full schedule here.

Tucker County

Saddles and Smiles in Davis is set to host its Rock the Arena event on Saturday, May 27 featuring artists like The Soda Pop Gypsies and Stone Senate as well as a food truck, silent auction and more. According to gettuckered.com, the event will have free admission and the doors will open at 3 p.m. with the event set to start at 5 p.m. The event asks that guests bring their own coolers and chairs.

Webster County

The Webster County Woodchooping Festival is a Webster Springs tradition that is set to host “over 100 world-class Timber Sport athletes” according to the event’s website. Taking place from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28, the event not only features timber sports but also performances from country artists such as Brandon Laxton & Tupelo Drive. Admission to the event is $5 per day which nets access to all of the competitions and performances in the lineup that particular day. For the full schedule, click here.