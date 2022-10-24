FILE – This July 6, 2017, file photo shows prescription drugs displayed in a glass flask in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

CLARKSBURG. W.Va. (WBOY) — The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, Oct. 29 this year.

According to a press release from WV Prevention Solutions, the event serves two purposes: providing a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

These are the current registered take-back sites, according to WV Prevention Solutions:

County Location Address Braxton Braxton County Court House 300 Main St., Sutton Doddridge Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office 1117 WV RT 18N, West Union Town of West Union 178 Court St., West Union Harrison WV State Police Bridgeport Detachment 2350 Murphys Run Rd. Bridgeport Walgreens 505 Rosebud Ave., Clarksburg Wal-Mart Eastpointe Shopping Center 550 Emily Dr., Clarksburg Clarksburg Police Department 222 West Main St., Clarksburg Lewis Weston Police Department 102 W 2nd St., Weston WV State Police Weston Detachment 86 Glady Ford Rd., Weston Robert L Bland Middle School 358 Court Ave., Weston Marion Fairmont Police Department 500 Quincy St., Fairmont Mannington Pharmacy 720 E Main St., Mannington Monongalia Kroger 500 Suncrest Town Center, Morgantown Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department 116 Walnut St., Morgantown Mon General Hospital 1200 JD Anderson Dr., Morgantown Pierpont Landing Pharmacy 7000 Mid Atlantic Dr., Morgantown The Village at Heritage Point 1 Heritage Point Rd., Morgantown Sam’s Club 5045 University Town Centre Dr., Morgantown WV State Police Morgantown Detachment 3453 Monongahela Blvd., Morgantown

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans remove more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception, according to the release.

Of that, more than 5,915 pounds have been returned by West Virginians, according to the release.