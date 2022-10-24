CLARKSBURG. W.Va. (WBOY) — The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, Oct. 29 this year.

According to a press release from WV Prevention Solutions, the event serves two purposes: providing a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

These are the current registered take-back sites, according to WV Prevention Solutions:

CountyLocationAddress
BraxtonBraxton County Court House300 Main St., Sutton
DoddridgeDoddridge County Sheriff’s Office1117 WV RT 18N, West Union
Town of West Union178 Court St., West Union
HarrisonWV State Police Bridgeport Detachment2350 Murphys Run Rd. Bridgeport
Walgreens505 Rosebud Ave., Clarksburg
Wal-Mart Eastpointe Shopping Center550 Emily Dr., Clarksburg
Clarksburg Police Department222 West Main St., Clarksburg
LewisWeston Police Department102 W 2nd St., Weston
WV State Police Weston Detachment86 Glady Ford Rd., Weston
Robert L Bland Middle School358 Court Ave., Weston
MarionFairmont Police Department500 Quincy St., Fairmont
Mannington Pharmacy720 E Main St., Mannington
MonongaliaKroger500 Suncrest Town Center, Morgantown
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department116 Walnut St., Morgantown
Mon General Hospital1200 JD Anderson Dr., Morgantown
Pierpont Landing Pharmacy7000 Mid Atlantic Dr., Morgantown
The Village at Heritage Point1 Heritage Point Rd., Morgantown
Sam’s Club5045 University Town Centre Dr., Morgantown
WV State Police Morgantown Detachment3453 Monongahela Blvd., Morgantown

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans remove more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception, according to the release.

Of that, more than 5,915 pounds have been returned by West Virginians, according to the release.