CLARKSBURG. W.Va. (WBOY) — The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, Oct. 29 this year.
According to a press release from WV Prevention Solutions, the event serves two purposes: providing a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
These are the current registered take-back sites, according to WV Prevention Solutions:
|County
|Location
|Address
|Braxton
|Braxton County Court House
|300 Main St., Sutton
|Doddridge
|Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office
|1117 WV RT 18N, West Union
|Town of West Union
|178 Court St., West Union
|Harrison
|WV State Police Bridgeport Detachment
|2350 Murphys Run Rd. Bridgeport
|Walgreens
|505 Rosebud Ave., Clarksburg
|Wal-Mart Eastpointe Shopping Center
|550 Emily Dr., Clarksburg
|Clarksburg Police Department
|222 West Main St., Clarksburg
|Lewis
|Weston Police Department
|102 W 2nd St., Weston
|WV State Police Weston Detachment
|86 Glady Ford Rd., Weston
|Robert L Bland Middle School
|358 Court Ave., Weston
|Marion
|Fairmont Police Department
|500 Quincy St., Fairmont
|Mannington Pharmacy
|720 E Main St., Mannington
|Monongalia
|Kroger
|500 Suncrest Town Center, Morgantown
|Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department
|116 Walnut St., Morgantown
|Mon General Hospital
|1200 JD Anderson Dr., Morgantown
|Pierpont Landing Pharmacy
|7000 Mid Atlantic Dr., Morgantown
|The Village at Heritage Point
|1 Heritage Point Rd., Morgantown
|Sam’s Club
|5045 University Town Centre Dr., Morgantown
|WV State Police Morgantown Detachment
|3453 Monongahela Blvd., Morgantown
The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans remove more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception, according to the release.
Of that, more than 5,915 pounds have been returned by West Virginians, according to the release.