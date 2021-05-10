White Hall Council discusses city summer plans

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – On Monday, the town of White Hall held its council meeting to discuss new plans for the town.

At the meeting, the council decided to rename the Mall Loop at Middletown Commons to “Commons Loop”.

Mayor John Michael explained that they decided to change the name due to it being three different addresses in that area.

“It’s going to start where the new entrance is going to be, right across from Walmart,” explained Michael. “It’s going to go down and follow the outer part of the mall area.”

Council also reviewed having a Community Yard Sale in the summer 2021.

“We thought if we get a community yard sale, there will be many people come out,” described Michael. “It will generate a lot of interest.”

The Community Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the town of White Hall. Anyone in the town can participate and are able to place signs at their intersections.