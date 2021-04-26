White Hall council plans summer events for the community

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – On Monday, the town of White Hall held its council meeting to discuss the town’s summer plans.

At the meeting, council members voted to have a community yard sale and do three free CPR classes for White Hall residents.

The CPR training will be Tuesday, May 8, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursday, May 20 from 4 p.m – 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Mayor John Michaels explained there will only be 12 spots available for each of the days.

Council also discussed their first annual Spring Fling. Michaels said there will be music, food vendors, craft fair and more.

“We’re all about community involvement,” said Michaels. “We like to get the citizens of White Hall and the people that visit our area to do their shopping and all. It’s kind of a payback for them, to give them something to do with their friends and family.”

The Spring Fling will be held Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the White Hall Municipal building.

The community yard sale will be on Saturday, June 12th from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in White Hall.

To stay updated with upcoming events in the town of White Hall, visit their website and Facebook page.