BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Wilson Martino Dental, Smile Defender and TLC Dental are giving back to the community with two events in November.

Starting Nov. 1, the company will begin its annual ‘Coats for Our Community’ coat drive. They are looking for new or gently worn winter coats to give to help distribute to those in need.

“The annual coat drive is something we all look forward to,” Dr. Robert Martino, CEO and Founder of the Coats for Our Community event, said in a press release. “The coat drive has been very successful so far, collecting thousands of coats that are distributed to those in need. This event is just one of the things we do to give back to the community that has given us so much; we want to help our neighbors and this is a great way to show how much we care about the people of West Virginia.”

Coats can be dropped off to any Wilson Martino Dental, Smile Defender or TLC Dental location during regular business hours. The company will disperse donated coats to local Salvation Army Units, churches, shelters and more.

While in the giving mood, the office’s ‘Trick-or-Treat for the Troops’ is slated to run from Nov. 1 through Nov 4. Kids and even adults can exchange some of their Halloween candy for cash and other goodies, while the office will in turn give the candy to local West Virginia military personnel that are deployed.

“Pick a few of your favorite treats to keep and then let us buy the rest. A few pieces of candy here and there won’t do much harm to your teeth, but doing away with excess sweets altogether would really give your mouth a healthy boost,” said Martino in a press release. “Kids can still have all the fun of trick-or-treating, and now their piggy banks will benefit as well.”

Mentioning piggy banks, people can receive $1 per pound of candy they give to the office. Like the coat drive, people can drop off candy at any of the Wilson Martino Dental, Smile Defender or TLC Dental locations during regular business hours.

Kids will also receive a superhero toothbrush as well for giving out their candy to the office.