Wilson Martino Dental launches Smile Defenders program

Local

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County dentist has found a way to make dental visits for children less frightening and more exciting.

Wilson Martino Dental launched its Smile Defenders program Thursday morning in Bridgeport.

The concept uses super heroes such as X-Ray Boy, Captain Super Smiles and Fluoride Girl along with villains King Cavity, The Green Plaque and the red headed Ginger Vitus.

“We have cartoons, we have superhero prizes for them when they come to the dentist. They all get a cape and mask, stuffed animals,” said CEO of Wilson Martino Dental, Robert Martino. “It’s a concept that we developed just to make it easier for kids to go to the dentist so they’re not as scared. It can be fun going to the dentist and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Martino’s Smile Defenders concept has spread across the country with programs popping up in California, Alabama and Las Vegas, Nevada.

