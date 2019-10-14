WV Botanic Garden hosts 11th Annual Fall Children’s Festival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 11th Annual Fall Children’s Festival was held at the West Virginia Botanic Garden Sunday afternoon.

The event was free to the public and provided outdoor activities and crafts for the whole family family.

Events included pumpkin painting, seed planting and the most popular event, building fairy houses in the fairy garden.

“Our goal is to inspire people with nature, that’s our mission statement and we want to get more and more people here and we feel these opportunities, such as the autumn harvest time, is a really great time to have activities and to get more people into the botanic garden,” said Philip Smith, Executive Director of the West Virginia Botanic Garden.

The festival was stretched throughout seven gardens on the 85 acre property and focuses on conserving the land while teaching the public about different ecosystems at the facility.