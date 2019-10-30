WV Botanic Garden hosts Howl-o-ween for man’s best friend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Botanic Garden invited the community for their first annual, Howl-o-ween, where dog’s were able to do a few tricks for some dog treats.

Sponsors set up trick-or-treating booths around the trails, followed by a costume contest and raffle prizes.

“We have so many dog walkers at the botanic garden year round and we just wanted to do an event, something special for the dogs,” said Philip Smith, West Virginia Botanic Garden Executive Director.

Officials say, after a huge turnout, they plan to continue their new tradition with the help of donations that helps the non-profit to continue providing community events.