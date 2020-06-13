WV Caring held annual mini health fair in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – WV Caring held its rescheduled 20th annual mini health fair, offering blood work at the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department in Preston County.

The annual fair was moved from March to June due to the pandemic, over 100 people had blood drawn and the WVU Cancer Institute Bonnie’s Bus was fully booked with appointments.

WV Caring Public Affairs Vice President, Cynthia Woodyard stated it’s a good way for people to start the year and be healthy.

“There’s a lot of people in the area that do not have the transportation or don’t want to go too Morgantown or some of the other bigger places. And we always brought healthcare here”, explained Woodyard.

Woodyard also stated the screening prices are affordable and have not increased. The mini fair tests available include:

B-12 and Folate

CA 125

Vitamin D

Multiphasic panel

Thyroid panel with TSH

Hemoglobin A1c

PSA

Woodyard also said due to the pandemic they were unable to have their normal fair which is usually much larger. Participants were not mandated to wear masks but were encouraged to do so.

For more information about the blood panel you can check out the WV caring website and Facebook page.