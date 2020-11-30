WV Caring to host its annual customer appreciation event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – WV Caring has resale stores in both Marion and Preston counties. Each year they hold a sale to show their gratitude for the community support. With COVID-19 and adapting to different lifestyles, the customer appreciation event will last through Friday, December 4.

The resale store is a nonprofit that collects donations and sells them back to the community to help cover the costs of hospice care at WV Caring in Marion County.

“Our community supports us through donations and also shopping. We, in turn, support our community by taking care of the patients,” said Fairmont Resale Store Manager Debbie Markley. “That’s what our money goes towards, and that’s why it’s so beneficial and important for us to have this store. This week-long of deals will hopefully get more customers out, stay social distant, so it’s safe, and we can get more money raised.”

Customer Appreciation Week November 30 – December 4:

Monday – Home items including kitchen, linens, and giftable items.

– Home items including kitchen, linens, and giftable items. Tuesday – Men and women winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and handbags.

– Men and women winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and handbags. Wednesday – Men’s and women’s clothing including shoes and handbags.

– Men’s and women’s clothing including shoes and handbags. Thursday – Kids’ day including clothing, outerwear, shoes, and toys.

– Kids’ day including clothing, outerwear, shoes, and toys. Friday – Christmas Holiday décor.

COVID-19 has thrown a lot of challenges at the resale store, but Markley said they have still been able to raise money, and it’s because of the community’s support all year long.

The WV Caring resale store in Reedville is also participating in the same deals all week long.